Bramah leads balanced Robert Morris to NEC title game, 86-66

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) -- AJ Bramah scored 18 points and led five Robert Morris players in double figures as the No. 1-seeded Colonials beat fourth-seeded Long Island University 86-66 in the Northeast Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

The Colonials will host second-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) Tuesday in the NEC championship game. Robert Morris is 21-3 with six NEC title wins in ten appearances as the top seed.

Josh Williams added 15 points for the Colonials (19-14), who shot 57% from the floor (28-for-49). Jalen Hawkins chipped in 13, Dante Treacy scored 12 and Jon Williams had 11. Hawkins also had seven rebounds, while Treacy posted eight assists.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Julian Batts scored a season-high 23 points for the Sharks (15-18). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 19 points. Ty Flowers had 11 points.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com