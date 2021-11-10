Braleon Allen earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week (again)
After another fantastic day on the ground, Wisconsin true freshman running back Braelon Allen earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.
During Wisconsin’s 52-3 demolition of Rutgers, Allen racked up 129 yards on the ground, added a TD, and averaged 8.6 yards per carry all while not being one hundred percent physically.
Allen has now rushed for 100+ yards in five straight Wisconsin games, and the Badgers have reeled off a five-game winning streak behind the true freshman from Fond Du Lac.
The Badger running back will look to continue his Big Ten dominance on Saturday when Wisconsin takes on Northwestern.
Week 10's Freshman of the Week: Braelon Allen
◽ Recorded 129 yards and a TD on 15 carries (8.6 avg.) in the 52-3 win at RU
◽ Has rushed for 100+ yards in 5 straight games to become first Badger freshman to do so since 2001
