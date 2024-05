Braintree Town manager Angelo Harrop has agreed a new contract for next season following their promotion to the National League.

The Iron finished fifth in National League South but beat Worthing 4-3 after extra time in the play-off final.

The victory returned them to the top flight of non-league football for the first time since they were relegated under Danny Searle in 2019.

Former AFC Sudbury boss Harrop has been in charge at Cressing Road since 2022.