Brain Battie named preseason All-American by Phil Steele

Brian Battie is one of Auburn’s most exciting newcomers for his ability to affect the game as a running back and a returner.

Battie was a consensus All-American in 2021 at kick returner after leading the country with three kick-return touchdowns and averaging 32.5 yards per return.

Phil Steele’s annual college football preview magazine is out and he thinks Battie will once again be one of the top returners in college football, naming him a third-team All-American in the all-purpose category.

He is more than just a returner though, he rushed for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns as USF’s top running back before entering the transfer portal and committing to Auburn.

The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder is expected to give Auburn a potent rushing attack with Jarquez Hunter. Hunter was actually Auburn’s top kick returner with an average of 21.57 yards per return.

