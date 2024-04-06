Brahmas stun Showboats with two late TDs in UFL play

The San Antonio Brahmas improved to 2-0 in the UFL with a dramatic, 20-19, victory over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday.

With less than a minute left and trailing 16-8, Chase Garber threw a TD pass to Jontre Kirklin.

The three-point attempt failed and San Antonio trailed 16-14.

However, the Brahmas used a UFL rule that allows teams to choose a fourth-and-12 play rather than attempting an onside kick.

The pass play was successful and it set up Garber finding Cody Latimer with three seconds left to give San Antonio the victory

ARE YOU KIDDING?! 😱 BRAHMAS TAKE THE LEAD WITH 3 SECONDS LEFT pic.twitter.com/MJcMMgi4ng — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 6, 2024

THE FIRST ALTERNATE POSSESSION OPTION OF THE SEASON IS GOOD 🙌 The Brahmas elect to go for the 4th-and-12 from their own 28-yard line rather than attempt an onside kick and successfully keep possession 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhwrvkcTug — United Football League (@TheUFL) April 6, 2024

