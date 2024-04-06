Advertisement

Brahmas stun Showboats with two late TDs in UFL play

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The San Antonio Brahmas improved to 2-0 in the UFL with a dramatic, 20-19, victory over the Memphis Showboats on Saturday.

With less than a minute left and trailing 16-8, Chase Garber threw a TD pass to Jontre Kirklin.

The three-point attempt failed and San Antonio trailed 16-14.

However, the Brahmas used a UFL rule that allows teams to choose a fourth-and-12 play rather than attempting an onside kick.

The pass play was successful and it set up Garber finding Cody Latimer with three seconds left to give San Antonio the victory

