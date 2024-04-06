Brahmas stun Showboats 20-19 in home opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Showboats lost in excruciating fashion Saturday afternoon at Simmons Liberty Bank Stadium. The San Antonio Brahmas scored all 20 of their points in the fourth quarter to score a come-from-behind victory over Memphis, 20-19.

The Showboats (1-1) led 16-0 after three quarters. But settled for field goals on four possessions that ended in the red zone, including three that ended inside the 5-yard line.

San Antonio (2-0) sandwiched a pair of touchdowns around a Matt Coghlin field goal to pull within five points, 19-14. The second of those scores came with less than a minute left and no timeouts remaining. The Brahmas then took advantage of the UFL’s alternate to an onside kick, allowing them to retain possession with 4th-and-12 at their own 28.

Quarterback Chase Garbers threw a strike right at the line to gain to convert the first down and allow San Antonio to retain possession. Eight plays later, Garbers found tight end Cody Latimer alone in the end zone with three seconds remaining to put the Brahmas on top 20-19.

Memphis opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Case Cookus to wide receiver Daewood Davis. That toss capped a 13-play, 42-yard drive that ran 7:44 off the clock. A one-point conversion run by Cookus put the Showboats on top 7-0. .

Memphis extended its lead to 13-0 at halftime on a pair of Matt Coghlin field goals, including one as time expired before halftime. Coghlin put the Showboats on top 16-0 with 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter with a 22-yard field goal.

