Brahmas spoil Battlehawks’ hopes for home UFL Championship Game

The stage was set. The St. Louis Battlehawks had to defeat the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday and they would play at home in the UFL Championship Game against the Birmingham Stallions.

The Brahmas had other ideas and played the role of party-wreckers, downing St. Louis, 25-15.

San Antonio is the XFL Conference Champion and will face the Stallions on June 16 in St. Louis.

The crowd of 30,237 at The Dome at America’s Center was muzzled early when the Brahmas took a 19-3 lead.

However, the Battlehawks scored two touchdowns in 13 seconds and the place was rocking.

However, St. Louis was unable to score again and San Antonio got a pair of field goals to seal the victory.

“I’m going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to, you need to be playing.”@XFLBrahmas‘ HC Wade Phillips shares a heartfelt moment with @410Keem pic.twitter.com/FpxBE7HULO — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

