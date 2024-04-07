Brahmas, BattleHawks win UFL Saturday games

Week 2 of the UFL began Saturday with two games. A former Arizona Cardinals player had a hand in a win in the first of the two games.

San Antonio Brahmas 20, Memphis Showboats 19

The San Antonio Brahmas scored two touchdowns in the final minute, including the game-winning score with three seconds left to beat the Memphis Showboats.

Chase Garbers threw three touchdown passes in the win, including one to Jontre Kirklin with 48 seconds left in the game. Kirklin spent the 2022 preseason with the Cardinals as a rookie free agent.

BattleHawks 27, Renegades 24

St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron threw two touchdown passes to former receiver Marcel Ateman and kicker Andre Szmyt made two fourth-quarter field goals, including a 22-yarder as time expired for the win.

Ateman had four catches for 114 yards and two scores.

