Bragging Rights: There’s nothing civil about it

This Saturday, it just means more.

At 1 p.m. in Autzen Stadium, the 123rd Civil War will kick off between the Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) in a large game for both teams. Oregon is looking to complete their first ten win season since they went to the National Championship in 2014. Oregon State looks to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

In honor of the game, NBC Sports NW produced a special detailing the rivalry from both sides named Bragging Rights: The Civil War Rivalry presented by Subaru.

When Mike Parker, voice of the Beavers, first moved to Oregon in 1973, who he was pulling for in the Civil War. You're a Duck or a Beaver. One or the other, never both.

"I really got up for those games because I knew this is a moment to make history," said Talkin' Ducks host Jordan Kent.

There is just something different with the Oregon vs. Oregon State Civil War rivalry compared to let's say Arizona-Arizona State or the Apple Cup. On several occasions, the winner of this game has gone to the Rose Bowl or featured two teams fighting for one more game.

Civil War, December, 1 2007: Oregon State visiting No. 17 ranked Oregon in Autzen Stadium.

"Everybody went crazy. Playing for the Beavers, I didn't realize how huge this game was to everybody. I figured that out after I got back [to Corvallis]," said former Oregon State running back James Rodgers (2007-2011).

What will the 123 chapter of the Civil War rivalry have in store for us? Only time will tell this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.

