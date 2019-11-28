This Saturday, it just means more.

At 1 p.m. in Autzen Stadium, the 123rd Civil War will kick off between the Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) and the Oregon State Beavers (5-6, 4-4 Pac-12) in a large game for both teams. Oregon is looking to complete their first ten win season since they went to the National Championship in 2014. Oregon State looks to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

In honor of the game, NBC Sports NW produced a special detailing the rivalry from both sides named Bragging Rights: The Civil War Rivalry presented by Subaru.

Let's talk about the name: The Civil War.

North vs. South.

Through the years, coaches and publications lobbied to change the name believing it isn't appropriate as it reflects one of the bloodiest conflicts in American history.

Former Oregon State Coach Dee Andros called it: "The game for the right to live in the state of Oregon.

Whether the outcome was lopsided or a fight to the finish, the Civil War always has had a certain extra element to it. It has featured Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota, berths to the College Football Playoff, a "Toilet Bowl" where the game ended in a tie that featured 11 fumbles, five interceptions and four missed field goals and much more.

What will the 123 chapter of the Civil War rivalry have in store for us? Only time will tell this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Autzen Stadium.

Bragging Rights: The Civil War or rather The game for the right to live in the state of Oregon originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest