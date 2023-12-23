Braggin' Rights beatdown: Mizzou basketball hammered by Illinois in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — In the home of the Blues, Missouri got the blues.

A Terrence Shannon Jr. show led Illinois to a comfortable, 97-73 Braggin' Rights win over Missouri men's basketball on Friday night at Enterprise Center, handing the Tigers their third straight loss.

MU's offense was battered and bruised by Illinois and buckled from the 3-point line. The Tigers' defense gave up a foul-fest.

Here are three takeaways from the Braggin' Rights beatdown:

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) heads to the basket as Missouri's Sean East II (55) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Spectacular Shannon

Missouri won’t be in a hurry to see Shannon any time soon.

He lived at the line, drawing shooting foul after foul as he pierced the lanes time after time. By the time the Illini had reached 60 points and led MU by 24 with 15 minutes remaining in the game, Shannon had taken 16 shots from the charity stripe before Missouri, collectively, shot its 10th free throw. Several of Shannon’s attempts were and-1s.

He added a couple of makes from behind the arc and was 9-of-14 from the field. He walked off the court to an ovation with three minutes remaining with 30 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Missouri couldn’t contain him without fouling, although, Missouri couldn’t contain many Illini players without fouling.

Shaw fouled out with more than nine minutes remaining. Nick Honor and Noah Carter both had three fouls by that point, while three more players had two.

Illinois topped that off with 11 made 3s on 32 attempts.

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. celebrates after making the basket and drawing a foul during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Missouri Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Offense lifeless

Midway through the first half, back-to-back Missouri possessions ended in Connor Vanover, MU’s 7-foot-5 center, attempts from the top of the key. The next MU touch, following one of several Shannon and-1s, ended in a missed 3 from Carter.

Shannon collected the ball and fed it out to Quincy Guerrier, who converted what Vanover and Carter couldn’t.

MU coach Dennis Gates called a timeout, and before entering the MU huddle took a brief moment to look around at the cheering Orange contingent in Enterprise Center. No wonder — Illinois was leading 20-9.

Illinois' highly billed defense didn’t let Missouri have many open looks in the paint. The Tigers got several open looks from the perimeter.

But perhaps not in the right hands.

Missouri missed 16 of its 17 attempts from 3 in the first half. That’s a 5.9% clip.

The lone make: the Tigers’ 60.7% 3-point shooter, Sean East II.

Carter, a 30% shooter from 3 this season, had missed four; Trent Pierce, 23.1% this season, had missed three; Vanover, 20%, had missed two; Jordan Butler, 22.2%, had missed two; and Curt Lewis, 23.1%, missed one. Even East and Bates, 52%, were a combined 1-of-4 in the first 20 minutes.

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates is seen on the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Trent Pierce starts first game, shows promise

There was a surprise among Missouri’s starters: true freshman Trent Pierce.

The first-time starter replaced Aidan Shaw, who had been a mainstay among the starting five through December.

Pierce showed some signs of life in the second half. He put together a personal 5-0 run that included drawing back-to-back shooting fouls, a steal and an offensive rebound all in the space of 16 seconds.

He bullied his way into the paint and made a couple of tough shots, something Missouri struggled to do for the entire first half.

Pierce finished the game with 12 points, second among MU players.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Braggin' Rights beatdown: Mizzou hammered by Illinois in St. Louis