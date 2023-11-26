Has Braelon Allen played his final game at Wisconsin? If he has, the running back went out with a bang vs. Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS – Braelon Allen didn’t tip his hand.

After helping the Wisconsin football team reclaim Paul Bunyan’s Axe on Saturday afternoon with his best rushing performance of the season, the junior running back wouldn't say if the game was his last in a Badgers uniform.

He shook off the question the way he shed would-be tacklers UW’s 28-14 victory over Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium.

“I don’t know,” he said. “You’ll find out soon enough.”

Allen’s NFL aspirations are no secret and given the shelf life players at his position have in the league, the expectation is that this will be his final season at UW.

And if he does decide to enter the upcoming draft, it’s possible that he would skip the Badgers' bowl game and protect himself from injury.

The uncertainty of his future made his performance against the Gophers take on added significance. If it was his last game with the Badgers, it was a special one.

Braelon Allen moves up to ninth on Wisconsin's all-time rushing list

He carried 26 times and gained 165 yards and scored twice as Wisconsin beat the Gophers for the first time since 2020.

The team’s 267 rushing yards were its most since going for 314 in the season opener against Buffalo.

“The O-line left everything out there today, made my job really easy,” Allen said. “It’s always really fun when they’re fired up and moving people off the ball and creating space. You know it’s going to be a good day.”

Braelon Allen rushed for 165 yards and scored two touchdowns in Wisconsin's 28-14 win over Minnesota on Saturday. He moved up to ninth place on the program's all-time rushing list with 3,494 yards.

Allen notched a couple of milestones with the performance. The 100-yard game was the 20th of his career. He also pushed his career rushing total to 3,494, which in one afternoon moved him past Alan Ameche (3,345), John Clay (3,413), Terrell Fletcher (3,414) and Brent Moss (3,429) and into ninth place all-time in program history.

Beyond his place in history, Allen helped give the Badgers offense an energy UW coach Luke Fickell hadn’t seen since the Big Ten opener at Purdue.

“I don’t know after that I had felt that energy from that position in particular,” Fickell said. “He’s had some games and some situations and maybe some second halves, but we all know what the program is built on. … It’s still about the physicality. It’s still about the line of scrimmage. It’s still about those guys in the backfield.

“I felt it in the first half, but it was the second half and I think if I’ve got the biggest smile on my face it’s because of that.”

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen (0) and his teammates celebrate with the Paul Bunyan Axe after beating Minnesota, 28-14.

Braelon Allen said reclaiming the Axe was was 'non-negotiable'

Allen and the run game moved the chains when the team needed it. On the team’s first scoring drive, he carried seven times for 46 yards in an 11-play, 86-yard drive that he ended with a 5-yard touchdown run.

In the second half, his 50-yard run set up his second score, a 4-yard run that, after the extra point, gave the Badgers a 21-14 lead 9:24 left in the third quarter.

The 50-yard run was his second longest of the season and was more than he gained in a loss to the Gophers as a freshman. He didn’t play in last year’s game due to injury.

Given his circumstances, what did the performance mean to him?

“Everything,” he said. “As a team this is what we wanted. A couple of weeks ago it was trying to be bowl eligible. That came with the Freedom Trophy. The next step was the Axe and that was non-negotiable. We had to leave here with it. To go out like that for a regular season is amazing.”

UW FOOTBALL INSIDER: What the Badgers' final two wins of Big Ten season say about team heading into bowl game

BADGERS TRENDING: James White, Wisconsin football fans react to Braelon Allen and UW sinking PJ Fleck's 'boat' in 28-14 win over Minnesota

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Has Braelon Allen played last game at Wisconsin as he eyes NFL draft?