Braelon Allen named the Las Vegas Bowl MVP

It was a fitting final chapter in a remarkable freshman story for Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen on Thursday night. A player originally recruited as a linebacker/safety and who began the year near the bottom of Wisconsin’s running back depth chart took home the Las Vegas Bowl MVP hardware after the Badgers outlasted Arizona State in a 20-13 win.

Allen finished with 29 carries for 159 yards on the ground, including a 43-yard burst that set up a Jake Ferguson touchdown grab late in the first quarter.

The 17-year-old star was over 100 yards on the ground by halftime, before helping to spark Wisconsin’s game-sealing drive that ran nearly ten minutes off the clock.