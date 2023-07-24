Braelon Allen will look to join exclusive Wisconsin, college football company this season

Here’s a nice bar-room trivia question as we await the start of the 2023 Wisconsin football season: Who was the last college running back to rush for more than 2000 yards in a season, and when?

The year is 2019, already four years ago. Lucky for whoever is answering, four players did it that year: Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins (2003 yards), Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry (2017 yards), Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard (2094 yards) and Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor (2003 yards).

So yes, Wisconsin has the last running back to break the 2000-yard mark, in a way. Taylor is also one of three Badgers to accomplish that feat, along with Melvin Gordon (2014) and Ron Dayne (1996, 1999).

It’s been four years since College Football had a 2000+ yard rusher Who’s most likely to do it this season? pic.twitter.com/gnPVlAMPHr — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 23, 2023

Braelon Allen enters the 2023 season having rushed for 1268 and 1242 yards respectively in his first two seasons. He was not the feature back for the entirety of his freshman season in 2021 and a stagnant offense hampered his production in 2022.

If all aligns right this season, with Wisconsin’s new offense opening space up the middle, the offensive line returning to classic Wisconsin form and Allen staying healthy the entire year, 2000 yards should definitely enter the picture.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire