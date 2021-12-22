Braelon Allen listed as a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award

After a tremendous freshman season, Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has joined other Big Ten stars as a finalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award.

Per a press release from The Maxwell Football Club, “The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) – 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020.”

Allen joins a pair of Ohio State Buckeyes in quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson in the running. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy were also named finalists. The winner will be announced on January 10, 2022.