Braelon Allen’s journey from Fond du Lac star to NFL Draft

(WFRV) – Over the course of the next few days, Fond du Lac native Braelon Allen is expected to hear his name called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Fond du Lac native was a two-way star athlete in high school at safety and running back. In three seasons, Allen rushed for over 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns during his high school career in Fondy from 2018-2020. After committing to Wisconsin to play collegiate football, Allen decided to reclassify from the class of 2022 to 2021 and head to Madison to play for the Badgers a season early.

“I was confident in my decision. I thought it was the best for me and my future,” Allen told local media in 2020.

At 17 years old and playing collegiate football, Allen garnered a lot of attention as he became one of the highly regarded prospects with the Badgers. In three seasons at Wisconsin, Allen rushed for 35 touchdowns and 3,494 yards, which led to his decision to enter the 2024 NFL Draft as one of the top running backs on the board.

“That’s what pushes me every single day. Just knowing that I’m that close to a lifelong dream. The work is just beginning,” Allen expressed at the Wisconsin Badgers Pro Day.

Allen is projected to be drafted anywhere in rounds 2-4.

“It’s all been really good. Obviously, the running back market is different, and free agency changed a lot of things. There’s no telling what could possibly happen come draft day, but everything I’ve gotten is good, and I’m excited to see who picks me up,” Allen said.

Allen would become just the third player ever from Fond du Lac High School to be selected in the NFL Draft. The only other two players to get drafted as a Fond du Lac alum are Robert Windsor (2020, Colts) and Cory Raymer (1995, Washington).

“It means everything. I was born and raised, and I’m big into giving back to the community and being a role model for the kids that are from there. Being able to show that it’s possible to play on the big stage and get to where you want to get to in life would mean a lot to me,” Braelon said.

