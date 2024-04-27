How Braelon Allen impacts running back room for Jets

The Jets found their complement to Breece Hall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. New York selected Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen with the 134th pick after trading down three times in the round before finally making a pick.

The Jets were thought to be looking to add to the running back room in some capacity and do so with size in Allen. Allen checks in at 6’1″ and 236 pounds. That’s about 15 pounds heavier than Hall (listed 6-1, 220).

Allen now gives the Jets two running backs that are well-built with good vision and can help in the passing game as well. Coming from Wisconsin, Allen is built for the zone scheme, particularly the outside zone scheme, the Jets run. Allen also doesn’t much mileage from college, with 597 rushing attempts in three seasons at Wisconsin. It also doesn’t hurt that Allen is only 20 years old and doesn’t turn 21 until January.

This also allows the Jets to continue working with 2023 fifth-round pick Izzy Abanikanda. Abanikanda showed flashes in very limited action in 2023 but could see more of a role in 2024. New York also experimented with Abanikanda returning kicks in the second half of the season.

Xazavian Valladay and Jacques Patrick are also in the room but will be competing for a roster spot.

Overall, Allen could give the Jets a solid 1-2 punch. Hall will be the main horse in the backfield but the Jets have a young, legitimate option to spell Hall in games. He also was good value in the draft, going off of Dane Brugler’s big board. Allen was ranked No. 97 overall, the Jets selected him at No. 134. Not too shabby. Allen continues what’s been a solid draft thus far for Joe Douglas.

