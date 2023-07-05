Braelon Allen is drawing comparisons to one of the NFL’s best running backs

Braelon Allen is getting set for what will be an important junior year when it comes to his NFL future. Scouts, and Badger fans for that matter, have already seen a ton from the Fond Du Lac native that have him primed to be a top NFL running back prospect in next year’s draft.

NFL Rookie Watch on Twitter recently reported that multiple NFL scouts see Allen as similar to Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry. It’s not hard to see why, as both are physical, strong runners who dominated at the collegiate level.

At least one NFL scout also believes that Allen has first-round talent, but time will tell on if the Badger star can play his way into that conversation this season.

Braelon Allen is reportedly believed to share “several” similarities to Derrick Henry by multiple NFL scouts. Allen said in an interview that he likes to “model” his game after Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. One NFL scout reportedly believes Allen has “legit” first round… pic.twitter.com/4ngvc2WgQk — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) July 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire