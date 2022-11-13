Braelon Allen becomes the 5th Wisconsin Badger to do this

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was clearly dealing with the effects of his left shoulder injury in the Badgers’ loss to Iowa. Despite not having his best afternoon, he did become the 5th Wisconsin Badger to rush for 1,000 yards as a freshman and a sophomore.

Allen averaged 6.8 yards per carry as a true freshman and is at over 5 yards per carry in his sophomore campaign.

With his 40 rushing yards against Iowa, he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive season. Before today, Allen had surpassed 100-yards in four straight games.

Wisconsin’s official Twitter account gave the Fond Du Lac native his flowers during the game:

✌️ years in a row@BraelonAllen is the 5th Badger to rush for 1,000 yards as a freshman and sophomore pic.twitter.com/FLQmGqGB5i — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 12, 2022

