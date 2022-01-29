After Brady, who's the oldest player in the NFL? Here are the Top 10 in pro sports

With Tom Brady retiring - maybe - the NFL no longer has any active players born in the 1970s. So who's the oldest active player now? Watch Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and you'll find out.

With Tom Brady retiring – or maybe not? – the NFL has lost its last player born in the 1970s and leaves the four major sports with only two remaining active players born in the decade.

It also leaves St. Louis Rams’ tackle Andrew Whitworth – who plays in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers – as the league’s oldest active player.

Brady’s reported retirement provided a stark realization for sports fans hovering around the quarterback’s age – the dream of being a professional athlete is over, at least in the big four sports.

So how old are the oldest players in the NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL?

Well, here’s the list of the Top 10 oldest active players in each league and if you’re at or near 40 years old, you might want to turn away.

Oldest Active NFL Players

MLB's Oldest Active Players

He's currently a free agent, but Albert Pujols was a key contributor to the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason run and is currently Major League Baseball's oldest active player.

NBA's Oldest Active Players

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (40) plays defense during the second half against the Detroit Pistons, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Miami.

NHL's Oldest Active Players

Zdeno Chara was considered old during his time with the Boston Bruins, but after Tom Brady's retirement, Chara is now one of only two players left playing the four major sports that was born in the 1970s.

Zdeno Chara, New York Islanders, Defenseman, 44 years old (3/18/77)

Joe Thornton, Florida Panthers, Center, 42 years old (7/2/79)

Craig Anderson, Buffalo Sabres, Goalie, 40 years old (5/21/80)

Mike Smith, Edmonton Oiliers, Goalie, 39 years old (3/22/82)

Andy Greene, New York Islanders, Defenseman, 39 years old (10/30/82)

Jason Spezza, Toronto Maple Leafs, Center, 38 years old (6/13/83)

Duncan Keith, Edmonton Oilers, Defenseman, 38 years old (7/16/83)

Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken, Defenseman, 38 years old (10/3/83)

Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars, Center, 37 years old (7/11/84)

Zach Parise, New York Islanders, Left wing, 37 years old (7/28/84)

