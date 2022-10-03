Brady on Week 4 loss vs. Chiefs: 'We got to play a lot better to beat good teams'

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) Russell Wilson had his most productive day with the Broncos, but it wasn't enough to overcome numerous mistakes and an awful third quarter by Denver's offense in a 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. ... I thought we did some really great things in the first half, we really executed well and made some big plays,'' said Wilson, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns. The Broncos' totals for that quarter: 11 offensive plays for 7 yards over three possessions, all of which ended in punts.