Brady vs. Belichick: Who's the real genius behind Patriots dynasty?
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots dynasty. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Belichick and Brady will do battle for the first time as the New England Patriots host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday
In the last game the Rams played without Sean McVay as the head coach, L.A. lost to the Cardinals, 44-0. Since then, the Rams have not lost to the Cardinals again. Under McVay, the Rams have an 8-0 record against the Cardinals. And the outcomes generally haven’t been close. The narrowest margin was seven points. [more]
Which teams are receiving the most action in the Stanley Cup futures market?
A New England Patriots fan who goes by "Jake in Boston" took a shot at Bill Belichick with a billboard near Gillette Stadium ahead of Tom Brady's return to Foxboro.
Some Patriots players were reportedly ready to boycott practice following Bill Belichick's letter to Donald Trump.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
Cooper Kupp ran what Sean McVay calls the "ocho" route against the Bucs, a move the WR invented himself.
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners of Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.
On Sunday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the Texans have softened their stance regarding the expectations for a Deshaun Watson trade. On Wednesday, Glazer dropped something far more vague — and far more intriguing — about the situation. “Keep your eyes on this situation,” Glazer tweeted in specific reference to the Texans and [more]
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the No. 1 player in the Class of 2023. Here are some things to know about the nephew of Peyton Manning.
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
The Los Angeles Rams aren’t returning to St. Louis. But the franchise, which played in the “Gateway to the West” from 1995 to 2015, is a central figure in a lawsuit set for trial in January. If it happens, the trial could require NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and owners to testify as witnesses. Four years […]
Richard Sherman was recruited to the Bucs by none other than Tom Brady.
Jacksonville vs Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3
Former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi joined NBC Sports Boston to discuss whether or not Bill Belichick could've changed his ways to entice Tom Brady to finish his career in Foxboro.
The Steelers waived Jones to make room for Derrek Tuszka, who was promoted from the practice squad this week.