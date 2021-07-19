Brady Van Holland named Dakota Wesleyan University men's soccer coach

Jul. 19—Brady Van Holland has been named the Dakota Wesleyan University men's soccer coach. Van Holland will become the seventh head coach in program history since its inaugural season in 2005.

"We are very excited to add Brady as our next men's soccer coach," DWU Athletics Director Jon Hart said in a release. "He brings a strong background of soccer experience, knowledge, and familiarity with the GPAC and the Midwest. He has what it takes to keep momentum and culture headed in the right direction for this program. We look forward to him, Amanda, and his daughter Teigen joining the DWU family."

A native of Sioux Falls, Van Holland comes to DWU after serving as the head assistant coach of Division III Covenant College in Lookout Mountain, Georgia. In his four years with the Scots, he helped lead them to an overall record of 47-22-5 and a conference record of 31-9-2. In 2019, they won the regular season USA South West Division title. During this time, he also served as the head coach of Red Wolves Academy in Chattanooga, Tenn., where he worked with the U11 and U10 teams developing players and encouraging movement within the club.

"My family and I are excited about this opportunity to join the Dakota Wesleyan family. I would like to thank Jon and the rest of the search committee for everything they have done for us. We were impressed with the family aspect of campus and the overall community of Mitchell. We look forward to moving and being a part of everything DWU and Mitchell has to offer." Van Holland said in a release.

Prior to his most recent stops, Van Holland coached for the Chattanooga Christian School (Chattanooga, Tenn.) as the middle school boys head coach, as well as the Whatcom FC Rangers (U12 to U19).

A graduate of Dordt University, Van Holland earned three GPAC All-Conference Selections from 2011-2015. He will join DWU with his wife Amanda and daughter Teigen.