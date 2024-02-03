Brady tops tee shot while McIlroy wins pro-am at Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy and partner Jeff Rhodes, a 9-handicap and the co-managing partner of TPG Capital, won the pro-am portion of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The two finished 36 holes at 17 under par, one clear of three other teams.

With the tournament now having signature-event status, there were only 80 ams in the field and they competed for just the first two rounds, one each on Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Five shots back, in a tie for 20th, was Keegan Bradley and NFL legend Tom Brady. Brady sports an 8 handicap, but no amateur is immune from bad shots.

This one, unfortunately for the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, was caught on video Friday at Pebble Beach and posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @MikePette: