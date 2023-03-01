Brady Tkachuk with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Patrick Kane is Broadway-bound, and the New York Rangers are far from the only top contender making big moves with still three sleeps left before the NHL trade deadline. The Rangers acquired Kane from Chicago in a three-team trade Tuesday night, adding the three-time Stanley Cup champion to their core that reached the Eastern Conference final last year and a couple of recent additions, including prolific scoring winger Vladimir Tarasenko. “I think Patrick recognized it was a good fit for him and it’s a good fit for us,” general manager Chris Drury said.