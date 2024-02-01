Brady Tkachuk with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/31/2024
This will be the third consecutive year that Kia Nurse has played for a new team.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson to give their takeaways on all the latest coaching news around the NFL. Fitz and Charles start off with the news that the Seattle Seahawks have hired Mike Macdonald to be their new head coach. Charles breaks down the hire and Macdonald's meteoric rise under Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh. The duo also discuss what Macdonald will choose to do at the quarterback position with an important deadline approaching for Geno Smith's contract. The Macdonald hire leaves the Washington Commanders as the last team without a head coach, and Fitz and Charles look at who's left on Washington's list and some potential sleeper names. Charles thinks Dan Quinn might be the best fit remaining, while Fitz still likes the idea of bringing in Bill Belichick. The duo move on to the latest coordinator news, as Charles breaks down the power dynamic between head coach and GM when putting together a staff and how it may be affecting the Las Vegas Raiders. The Philadelphia Eagles have their two coordinators in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio, as they opt for big names to fix last year's woes. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Arthur Smith, who was a fantastic OC in Tennessee before flaming out in Atlanta. Both hosts wonder if a Ryan Tannehill addition could be coming in Pittsburgh.
The 27-year-old missed 38 games before his recent comeback.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers got quite a deal on Christian McCaffrey's contract this season.
The veteran 3-and-D specialist yearns to become eligible for the union’s premium medical plan to care for his sons with autism spectrum disorder and to raise awareness about the condition.
This would have been the second Messi vs. Ronaldo match in the past year.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Info Solutions' Bryce Rossler to give their thoughts on the fallout from the Conference Championship games this past weekend and react to some of the latest head coach and coordinator news around the NFL. Charles and Bryce start off with the Baltimore Ravens and what went wrong for them against the Kansas City Chiefs. Charles is high on the KC defense and thinks they have what it takes to slow down the San Francisco 49ers. The duo move on to the NFC Championship game, as they discuss Brock Purdy and his overrated play this postseason, what's next for the Detroit Lions and whether or not to pay Jared Goff. Later, Charles and Bryce react to some breaking coach news, including Arthur Smith becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Pittsburgh Steelers (and what went wrong for him as a playcaller in Atlanta) and Lions OC Ben Johnson deciding to stay in Detroit instead of taking a head coaching job. The hosts finish off the show with their thoughts on offensive vs. defensive head coaches and their favorite head coach hire so far (things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers!)
One of the NFL's brightest offensive minds is staying in Detroit.
With the Chiefs heading to the Super Bowl, get ready for more Taylor Swift.
The 49ers are still favored in Super Bowl LVIII.
There are NBA teams in need of rim protection and help in the front court, but this year's crop of college basketball bigs doesn't exactly have scouts salivating.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
The allure of Las Vegas and two marquee franchises is already driving the ticket market toward unprecedented highs.
Brady oversaw an offensive overhaul that helped the Bills finish 6-1 to win the AFC East.
The losers from the conference championships have a long road back.
Being aggressive is generally celebrated only when it works. But Campbell is always aggressive.
The 49ers continue to learn the one thing about Brock Purdy that had been so elusive in these playoffs. That even when he’s going through poor stretches or playing from behind, he can be counted upon to respond.
Tyrese Haliburton has missed 10 of the last 11 games with a hamstring injury.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.