Brady, sputtering Buccaneers host Burrow, red-hot Bengals

1
·5 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tom Brady holds Joe Burrow in high regard.

''He's a great young player. He's got a great arm, runs well, very athletic. I'm really impressed by him overcoming the adversities that he has,'' said the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who faces the top pick in the 2020 draft for the first time Sunday, when the sputtering Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals.

''There were high expectations for him coming out and he's lived up to it. So a lot of credit to him, and their team's done a great job,'' Brady added. ''They were in the Super Bowl last year, they're playing really well this year. Good defense, good offense, good special teams group. Well-coached. It's going to be a tough game.''

Especially the way the underachieving Bucs (6-7) have been playing lately.

While Brady leads the league in completions and is fourth in passing yards behind Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Burrow, a talented Tampa Bay offense continues to struggle getting into the end zone.

After averaging over 30 points per game the past two seasons, the Bucs are down to 17.2 - 28th in the NFL - after losing 35-7 at San Francisco last week.

The Bengals (9-4) have won five straight, seven of eight overall, to match the Baltimore Ravens for the best record in the AFC North.

While there may be no quick fix for Tampa Bay's scoring woes, the Bucs can take solace in knowing a playoff berth is still within reach.

Despite having a losing record, they're in first place in the weak NFC South, one game ahead of the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons with four games left.

''I think the one thing about football is you get what you deserve. You've got to go earn it,'' Brady said of the Bucs still having all of their goals in front of them.

''The Rams were the Super Bowl champions last year. This year they're not having the kind of year they want,'' the 45-year-old quarterback added, noting there are a lot of things - penalties, lack of offensive execution and other factors - that can bring a team back to the pack.

''It's a challenge, and you just try to figure out the challenge,'' Brady said. ''It's a long race. It's not over in Week 13. That's why you play all 17. ... We'll see where we're measured at the end of the year. But there's no ... quit, there's no lack of fight. ... We're trying hard to make the right improvements.''

Meanwhile, Burrow and the Bengals have rebounded from a slow start to play like a team capable of making another deep playoff run.

The third-year quarterback is looking forward to facing Brady's Bucs, though he's not especially fond of people trying to draw comparisons between him and the seven-time Super Bowl winner at this stage of his career.

''I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe,'' said Burrow, who also doesn't want to make too much of the first-ever meeting between the quarterbacks.

''It's our 14th game of the season,'' the Bengals star said. ''You know, obviously, the greatest quarterback ever is on the other side, but we got a job to do, too, and our job is to go and win, get to 10-4 and move on.''

WOUNDED SECONDARY

The Bucs played with three injured starters in the secondary during last Sunday's 28-point road loss to the 49ers.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. and Mike Edwards all practiced this week, though it's uncertain whether they'll play against the Bengals.

Regardless of who winds up playing, though, Bucs coach Todd Bowles stressed his defense will be tested by Burrow.

''He's great, he's poised in the pocket, he throws a great ball all over the field, he can throw at any angle, he can make any throw, he has some great receivers to throw to, he has a good understanding of the offense and the game, he can take advantage of what you're trying to give him, he can run the ball when he has to run the ball, he can throw people open, he can use his feet,'' said Bowles, who wasn't finished.

''He has a knack for the game,'' the coach added. ''Certain guys when they come out of college that young have a knack for the game already. He has it.''

GOTTA BE BETTER

Bucs LT Donovan Smith has drawn holding penalties that have wiped out touchdown receptions each of the past two games. The eighth-year pro has been flagged a career-high six times for holding this season, a trend Bowles said needs to stop.

''You can't keep doing the same thing over and over again. It's costing us,'' the coach said, adding he has no plans to bench Smith.

''We've considered everything and Donovan, right now, is our best option,'' Bowles said.

CAPPA HOMECOMING

Bengals RG Alex Cappa was part of the offensive line that protected Brady the past two seasons in Tampa Bay. He signed with Cincinnati last winter and is looking forward to facing his old team for the first time.

''It'll be fun,'' Cappa said.

---

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Burrow on Tom Brady: I play the game my own way, have a little bit of everybody

    The Bengals will be in Tampa this Sunday and that means it was inevitable that people would discuss the matchup of the quarterbacks. Joe Burrow and Tom Brady are on different ends of the career spectrum, but the start to Burrow’s career has been good enough that some would make comparisons to the Buccaneers starter. [more]

  • Falcons-Saints rivalry renewed without season-opening QBs

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) The starting quarterbacks for the 107th regular season edition of the Atlanta Falcons-New Orleans Saints rivalry will be 35-year-old Andy Dalton and untested rookie Desmond Ridder. Dalton expected to be a backup when he signed with New Orleans last offseason. ''The one thing you can't take for granted is an opportunity,'' Dalton said.

  • ‘He's Tom and I'm Joe’: Joe Burrow downplays comparison to Tom Brady ahead of Bucs matchup

    Joe Burrow and Tom Brady will square off for the first time in their careers on Sunday

  • This Kyle Shanahan play design is awesome

    This play design from Kyle Shanahan is so awesome.

  • NFL playoff picture: 49ers can clinch and climb in Week 15

    A look at the NFC playoff picture going into Week 15, where the 49ers could set themselves up nicely for a playoff run with a win and help.

  • Jaron Ennis keeps knocking ’em down, biding his time

    Talented welterweight contender Jaron Ennis keeps knocking 'em down while he waits for big opportunities.

  • Drug overdose deaths slow after reaching record highs in 2021, CDC data shows

    This is the ninth month in a row that the rate of increasing overdose deaths has slowed, preliminary CDC data shows.

  • Binance CEO Says Exchange Is ‘Financially OK’ to Deal With Any FTX Clawbacks

    Hanging over the industry is whether the bankruptcy court decides that funds used by FTX to extend loans or make investments actually belonged to customers and should be recouped or clawed back.

  • UNLV hires Bobby Petrino to run offense

    LAS VEGAS (AP) Bobby Petrino, known for his high-powered offenses and messy departures, was hired Thursday as UNLV's new offensive coordinator. Petrino, who went 18-15 over the past three seasons at FCS-level Missouri State, will be part of UNLV coach Barry Odom's staff. Odom was hired Dec. 6 to replace Marcus Arroyo, who was fired after the Rebels went 5-7 this season.

  • ‘It’s already Messi’s World Cup’: How the world reacted to Argentina’s thumping victory over Croatia

    The streets of Buenos Aires turned into a party on Tuesday night as a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina thumped Croatia to earn this football-mad South American country a spot in the World Cup final.

  • EU countries plan for gas deals to replace Russian fuel - draft

    European Union countries intend next year to push for more gas deals - including long-term contracts - to replace Russian supplies, draft conclusions for an EU leaders' summit on Thursday showed. Russia was Europe's top gas supplier but has cut off the majority of European deliveries since its invasion of Ukraine in February, sending energy prices soaring and driving EU countries to secure extra supplies from Algeria, Norway and the United States. Brussels has said the majority of Russian supplies should be displaced by locally-produced renewable energy and energy savings, to ensure the EU meets its climate change targets.

  • Colts mailbag: What's the point in starting Matt Ryan? How are players dealing with losses?

    The Colts are fresh out of the bye week, and you have questions on the team. Insider Nate Atkins answers the mail.

  • Europe hosts southeast Asian leaders as own crises mount

    European Union and southeast Asian countries commemorated 45 years of diplomatic ties Wednesday at a summit overshadowed by political distractions in Europe, ranging from the war in Ukraine to a bribery scandal. EU leaders hosted counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, in a nod to Asia’s economic rise. “We have to make sure that we have a strong position in our relationship with ASEAN,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told reporters in Brussels.

  • Bengals QB Joe Burrow on facing Tom Brady

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor talk to the press ahead of facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

  • EU Plans to Propose €10 Billion Investment in Southeast Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union will propose a €10 billion ($10.6 billion) investment package to countries in Southeast Asia as the European bloc seeks to strengthen ties with the region to diversify supply chains and rally support against Russia.Most Read from BloombergPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Apple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading

  • Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk

    The Senate on Thursday passed the annual defense authorization bill, sending the $858 billion measure to President Biden’s desk for signature just before the year-end deadline. The measure, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority, 83-11. It provides $45 billion more for defense than called for in…

  • Packers hoping arrival of winter weather gives them an edge

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) The first cold snap of the season is blowing into Green Bay just in time for the Packers to welcome the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. According to Pro Football Reference, the Rams have played five games with a kickoff temperature of 15 degrees or colder. Rams coach Sean McVay was 6.

  • Drew Brees Hired As Interim Assistant Coach At Purdue

    Drew Brees will join Purdue football as an interim assistant coach in preparation for the Citrus Bowl against LSU.

  • Bryan Mone carted off after first quarter knee injury

    Seahawks defensive tackle Bryan Mone was injured with 7:19 remaining in the first quarter. 49ers offensive lineman Jake Brendel drove Mone into the ground on a 3-yard run by Christian McCaffrey, with Mone’s left knee bending awkwardly underneath him. Mone immediately grabbed his knee. Mone needed assistance off the field, unable to put weight on [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan embarrasses Seahawks defense with this double fake pass touchdown

    No offense mom, but that was pretty cool.