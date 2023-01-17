Brady speaks to media after playoff loss vs. Cowboys
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady speaks to media after playoff loss vs. Dallas Cowboys.
Maren Morris is doing the work as an ally. "I'm sorry" for country music's relationship with LGBTQ+ people, she told queens on "RuPaul's Drag Race."
Parker started in the slot as an undrafted rookie in 2021 but he played just 3 games last season
Here's what wide receiver Tyler Lockett had to say about the officiating after the game.
The Star-Telegram’s analysis, commentary, video and more of the big moments of the NFL playoff game.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys overcame four missed extra-point attempts by Brett Maher in a 31-14 playoff victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left Monday night's wild-card game on a cart
The Cowboys have scored four touchdowns. Brett Maher has missed four extra points, setting an NFL record. Dallas leads Tampa Bay 24-0. Maher also missed his only attempt last week, so he has missed five in a row. The Cowboys scored on a 2-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Michael Gallup. Gallup went out of [more]
Daniel Jones came up big for the Giants in the biggest game of his career.
Justin Herbert wasted no time in refocusing on next season after the Chargers' Wild Card loss to the Jaguars.
Reactions to Sam Hubbard's record-breaking touchdown.
Brett Maher of the Cowboys was having a night to forget
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.