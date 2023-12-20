Brady Skjei with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Brady Skjei (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 12/19/2023
Brady Skjei (Carolina Hurricanes) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 12/19/2023
C.J. Stroud hasn't played since sustaining a concussion in Week 14.
When hitting the waiver wire, fantasy managers often have to make some tough cuts. Here are five players ready for release.
Pickens continues to draw criticism for his effort on run plays.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season!
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
This is the second time Arthur Smith has replaced Desmond Ridder with Heinicke.
The Lakers' latest championship banner is officially hanging in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Austin Ekeler ponders his next steps and whether they lie in football or elsewhere.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
Draymond Green was suspended after swinging at Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.
Kazee will reportedly appeal the suspension.
Chance Comanche was released by the Stockton Kings with no explanation on Friday.
Stephen Curry had gone 268 regular season games with at least one made 3-pointer before Sunday night, which was the longest streak in NBA history.
While a handful of teams clinched playoff spots in real life in Week 15, many fantasy seasons likely came to an end in the first week of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all the weekend action in Week 15.
One way or another, the end is near for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick this season.
Derrick Henry is set to be a free agent this offseason.
Leon Edwards had little trouble at UFC 296.
James looked very comfortable in the offense, finishing with eight points (two 3-pointers) and three assists. Pippen finished with a full stat line, netting 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.