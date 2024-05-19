Brady Singer strikes out nine, Royals defeat A’s 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brady Singer stuck out nine, Vinnie Pasquantino hit a three-run triple and the Kansas City Royals completed a sweep of the Oakland Athletics with an 8-1 victory Sunday.

It was the third sweep of the season for Kansas City. It took until September 20 for the Royals to record their third sweep of the season last year.

Singer (4-2) tossed six innings on one-run ball, giving up six hits with one walk and nine strikeouts. It was the fifth time this season that Singer has stuck out six or more and was one shy of his season high. He has gone at least five innings in every start this season.

Pasquantino hit a three-run pinch-hit triple to highlight a four-run sixth inning for the Royals. It was his first career triple in the Majors. Kansas City ended the day with five extra-base hits.

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs. Maikel Garcia had a two-RBI game and extended a six-game hitting streak. Salvador Perez had a two-hit game with an RBI.

JP Sears (3-3) allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Brent Rooker hit his 11th home run of the season with a three-run shot over the left-field bullpen. He leads the team in the category.

Tyler Soderstrom put the A’s on the board with a two-out double in the fourth. Since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Soderstorm has a hit in six of nine games. Max Schuemann had a two-hit game.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Oakland had a chance to take the lead with bases loaded with two outs, but Singer ended the inning on a Rooker groundout. Oakland left 10 men on base.

The Royals will host the Detroit Tigers tomorrow at 6:40 p.m.

