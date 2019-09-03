Brady says 'it's very difficult to see' Patriots release Hoyer

Tom Brady is sad his friend and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer is no longer with the New England Patriots.

Reigning NFL Super Bowl champions New England released Hoyer, who quickly agreed to a three-year, $12million deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots superstar Brady was asked about the team's decision to part with the 33-year-old QB and he told The Greg Hill Show: "It's very difficult to see your friends get released, and that was really no different.

"It's part of what happens in the NFL. I will never get used to it."

Hoyer has started 37 games and thrown for 48 touchdowns, along with 30 interceptions, over his 10-year career, which includes two different stops with New England.

The Patriots, however, moved on from him and decided to make rookie Jarrett Stidham – a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft – Brady's primary backup.

"Brian provided a lot," Brady said. "He just brought a great positive energy to the team. Always optimistic, and I think there's times for me that I get frustrated or I get down or disappointed with things that may have happened, and he would always try and bring me back to center pretty quickly.

"I love the relationship I have with him. It will certainly continue on in its own personal way. We just won’t be working together."

"I thought both Hoyer and Stidham played well in camp, and I liked both players," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told reporters last weekend.

"But in the end, there are a number of considerations that you have to make, so we did what we thought was best for the team. I still think Brian's a good player."

The Patriots will open the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.