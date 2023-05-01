Brady Russell among former Buffs signing NFL deals

The 2023 NFL draft has come to an end, and the Colorado Buffaloes were one of just seven Power Five football teams to not have a player selected in the seven-round draft. However, a few Buffs did earn undrafted free agent contracts and minicamp invites, so there is some hope that one of these players can crack a spot on a 53-man roster.

Plus, former Colorado cornerbacks Mekhi Blackmon and Christian Gonzalez were both drafted.

Tight end Brady Russell was perhaps the most notable former Buff who heard his phone ring after the draft concluded.

Here’s a quick rundown of which recent Buffs standouts were able to crack a deal with an NFL team:

QUINN PERRY, NEW YORK GIANTS

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 19: Quinn Perry #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes pushes Wayne Taulapapa #21 of the Washington Huskies out of bounds shy of the endzone during the second quarter at Husky Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Quinn Perry received a rookie minicamp invite with the New York Giants.

ROBERT BARNES, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 20: Linebacker Robert Barnes #20 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter of a game against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field on November 20, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Robert Barnes earned a minicamp invite with the Seattle Seahawks.

GUY THOMAS, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Colorado linebacker Guy Thomas (1) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

Guy Thomas signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

TERRANCE LANG, LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Colorado defensive end Terrance Lang, right, celebrates after tackling TCU running back Emari Demercado for a loss in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Terrance Lang inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Story continues

BRADY RUSSELL, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Colorado tight end Brady Russell (38) runs the ball after a reception during the second quarter at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Ncaa Football Colorado At Oregon State 1056

Brady Russell heard his name called during the USFL Draft, and now he signs an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

DANIEL ARIAS, ARIZONA CARDINALS

CORVALLIS, OR – OCTOBER 22: Wide receiver Daniel Arias #6 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Former Buffs WR Daniel Arias is headed to Arizona on an undrafted free agent deal.

Further reading

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=26]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire