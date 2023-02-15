Brady on Rodgers: 'I hope he doesn't retire'

The controversial holding penalty on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry near the end of Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs ignited a fierce debate on social media, and former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman jumped in with a strong take.
The football star had the revelation about his bonus shortly after the game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles
This was a great example of how well quarterback Patrick Mahomes and center Creed Humphrey work together for the Chiefs.
Twelve NFL teams are still seeking their first Super Bowl title, including four that have never played in the big game.
The hire of Shane Steichen should firmly close the door on the Colts' revolving veteran quarterback carousel.
NFL.com released a new mock draft, and it has Ryan Poles working the phones like crazy with three first-round trades.
Here’s what Patrick Mahomes said to spark his teammates at halftime — and what they did in return after a Super Bowl victory.
For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler. The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call. Corn dog. That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius [more]
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until exact details became public
This was a wonderful father-son moment after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter. Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it [more]
Those who think the Bears will trade the No. 1 pick to the Colts are on high alert right now.
With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory. What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later? If Carr wants to play this year — and if he [more]
The Eagles' offseason changes began right away Tuesday as a top assistant coach leaves. Here's how they can replace him:
Ryan Poles trades the No. 1 pick for a star and gets Justin Fields some help in Josh Schrock's second mock draft.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Aaron Rodgers used his time on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday to call out the media over reports around his upcoming darkness retreat.
Beyond the obvious, here's why the Eagles' Super Bowl defeat to the Chiefs should sting. By Dave Zangaro
The Packers and Aaron Rodgers each have big decisions ahead, but Marcus Spears believes Aaron Rodgers will head to the Jets this offseason.