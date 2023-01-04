Will Brady or Rodgers have a deeper playoff run this season? 'NFL Total Access'

Yahoo Sports Videos

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice and remains on a ventilator, according to his uncle Dorrian Glenn. Meanwhile, the NFL has indefinitely postponed the Bills vs. Bengals game and the league has offered mental health resources to active players who are coping with the trauma of Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on the field during the course of a game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke emotionally about his lengthy relationship with Hamlin and how the 24-year-old had realized his dreams. While Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition in an ICU, his Chasing M’s Foundation fundraiser has been flooded with donations from people moved by his story and plenty of famous names.