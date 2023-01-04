Will Brady or Rodgers have a deeper playoff run this season? 'NFL Total Access'
Will Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady or Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have a deeper playoff run this season?
The Browns were without two starters in Wednesday's practice.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice and remains on a ventilator, according to his uncle Dorrian Glenn. Meanwhile, the NFL has indefinitely postponed the Bills vs. Bengals game and the league has offered mental health resources to active players who are coping with the trauma of Hamlin suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on the field during the course of a game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke emotionally about his lengthy relationship with Hamlin and how the 24-year-old had realized his dreams. While Hamlin remains hospitalized in critical condition in an ICU, his Chasing M’s Foundation fundraiser has been flooded with donations from people moved by his story and plenty of famous names.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to a limited practice Wednesday, a day after the team estimated him as a non-participant. It follows the same practice schedule he has maintained since Week 15. Lawrence has not had a full practice since going on the practice report in Week 14 with his toe injury. He missed two [more]
Coach Lovie Smith addressed how the Houston Texans have handled the Damar Hamlin incident.
Carlos Correa's latest news, plus Rafael Devers and Red Sox avoid arbitration, plus Yankees hire Brian Sabean on this edition of FastCast
Despite an inconsistent season marked by occasional struggles from 15-time Pro Bowler Tom Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their second consecutive NFC South title in Week 17 with a 30-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. It’s now the third straight postseason appearance for the Buccaneers after a drought that ran from the 2008 season
Tom Brady shared that his eldest son Jack touched down in his closet to borrow his clothes for a night out. Scroll down to see what the NFL quarterback had to say about the 15-year-old’s style.
There will be no perfect solution to the challenge presented by the suspension of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. As explained last night, the NFL will have to simply choose the best bad solution. There could be a way to make the best bad solution a little better. As Chris Simms and I talked [more]
The NFL said it will play its Week 18 games ... and it reportedly is considering options for playoff seeding, including one that involves the Chiefs.
The NFL world is reeling from Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's episode of cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night. Here's the latest.
Troy Vincent, the league's VP of operations, said during a conference call that all options are still on the table, with two likely results in play.
The NFL still hasn't figured out what to do about the unfinished Bills-Bengals game. Here are options it's considering.
More confirmation of Joe Burrow's actions during Monday night's events.
There is just one week left in the NFL regular season and there are still some things left to be decided in the AFC and NFC NFL playoff races.
Kayvon Thibodeaux doesn't care about Jeff Saturday's criticism.
The NFL is reportedly keeping all options open, including postponing Sunday's Patriots-Bills game.
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills player still fighting for his life after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, appears to be making progress in his recovery at the hospital.
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
Matt Maiocco has the latest 49ers overreactions after San Francisco's thrilling win over the Raiders.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy understands why he was selected so late in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he still believed he was more than capable of playing quarterback at the next level.