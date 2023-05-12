Brady reportedly considering Raiders partnership

Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to reports that Tom Brady is considering an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

- You know, we can't just have a day when we focus on the schedule. Here comes Bigfoot. Here he comes, crapping all over our day to talk about the schedule. Tom Brady's back. ESPN reports that Tommy is in deep discussions with Mark Davis to become a limited partner in the Las Vegas Raiders. He already is a limited partner in the Las Vegas Aces, the WNBA team that Mark Davis owns.

Now, Tom Brady could become a limited partner in the Raiders. And if you heard this one before, it's because you have. It was last year. This is how it was gonna go. Limited partner of the Dolphins. And then, oh, conveniently, quarterback of the Dolphins. I can't imagine Brady becoming quarterback of the Raiders. And I also think it would foreclose him playing for anyone else. If you're a limited partner of the Raiders, it would be awkward, to say the least, to go accept employment with some other team. But Tom Brady does whatever he wants to do. I mean, how could he work for Fox if he's part owner of the Raiders? There's just so many weird things that--

- I thought of that too, too, right.

- --it's Tom Brady. It's Tom Brady, so he'll get to do whatever he wants to do. But if it was anybody else, it just-- it wouldn't even be a question. It's not happening. It would seem to nullify his deal with Fox if he's a part owner of one of the NFL's teams.

- Yeah, I know. I don't know how that works. It does seem like maybe a little bit of a conflict of interest. But I don't know if it really matters in the long run, right? I mean, so-- but I'm-- I'm with you, where you first hear it and you go, OK, wait, is he thinking about playing? I don't really think that's a real thing either, you know?

I am-- I'm intrigued by this-- yeah, this investment in Las Vegas and whatever else. And, hey damn, he's got a lot of money. And maybe he just looks like, this is a safe way to invest the money in a product that continues to just appreciate and go upwards. And as far as NFL football teams, maybe that's how he looks at it. But an interesting partnership, one, Raiders, Las Vegas, all that. And then when Josh McDaniels is the head coach and there's such a history there, I think that's what makes you maybe wonder even more.

What do you think Jimmy Garoppolo's first reaction--

- Oh, my gosh. Would this f-ing guy just get the F out of here? That's his first reaction to this--

- [LAUGHS]

--very similar to what Tua's was last week. They're both calling each other, would this f-ing guy just get the hell out of my turf or my area for once?

- [CHUCKLING]

- Well, we'll have full coverage of it PFT. I'll be writing something about it when the show's over. I have many thoughts. And-- And, look, I don't know that he's gonna to play again. I don't think he knows whether or not he wants to play again. But they have Garoppolo. They drafted Aidan O'Connell. They don't need him. Maybe it does represent his way of slamming the door on not playing. Because he would either have to play for the Raiders or not play at all, if he's part owner of the Raiders. But we'll see where it goes.

And it's not even done yet. It's just deep discussions. But there are no accidents, there are no coincidences. This isn't getting reported today without his blessing.

Right.

- We know that that's the way the world works. Cause all these people who are reporting this stuff now knew all the stuff that only we were talking about last year. But for whatever reason, they weren't reporting it, with the Dolphins.

- Right, right.

- So it wasn't some big secret. It's just it was kept secret.

- Well, what's the end game--

- This isn't being kept secret.

- --here.

- It's out there because he wants it to be.

- Right. Like, yeah, I'm with you. Like, what's the end game here, as far as, like-- I just, like, you know, I mean does Mark Davis need the cash? Is this something about just, you know, adding to the popularity of Las Vegas, and we have a big star here in Brady, who's part owner of the team? You know, I guess that's where I was-- I'm, like, a little intrigued by, you know, what's going down here.

- I do not know anything about Mark Davis's personal wealth, his holdings, his ability to continue to own the team into the future. I don't know anything about that. But I do know this. People I around the League will, just from time to time, mention that when Al Davis's widow, Carol, passes, it's going to create a tax estate situation that could be problematic for Marc Davis, vis-á-vis, continuing to own the team.

And, well, you know, I don't know where the Raiders are going, from an ownership standpoint. And I don't know what-- why Tom Brady would want to get in if things are gonna be changing potentially. I don't know any of that. All I know is people I know around the League have that is one of the hotspots for potential transfer at some point, for a sale at some point, potentially.

- Mm.

and And Brady doesn't have the money to ever be the controlling owner. Few people do, as the value goes up, and up, and up. But he could be the face of the team. He could be involved. And as you said, Chris, there's going to be continual enhancement of the investment. Whatever he puts in is going to go up, and up, and up in value. And he could cash out if they sell the team for a lot more than he's putting in.