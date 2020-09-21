Brady Quinn wants Washington to feed Terry McLaurin like the Falcons do with Julio Jones

Brady Quinn wants McLaurin to get the Julio Jones treatment originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Throughout the 2019 season, there were several points where it felt as if Terry McLaurin -- a third-round rookie at the time -- was the only player on the Washington Football Team offense capable of making a big play.

One year later, that remains the same, but on an even larger scale. Through two weeks, the second-year pass catcher is responsible for nearly half of Washington's receiving yards, one-third of the team's receptions, and was on the receiving end of one of the two passing touchdowns Dwayne Haskins has thrown in 2020 thus far.

Between the combination of McLaurin's talent and the lack of Washington's other offensive weapons, NFL analyst Brady Quinn believes the Burgundy and Gold need to be more creative with getting its young stud pass-catcher the ball in his hands.

"It's all about finding unique ways to get Terry McLaurin the football," Quinn said on Chad Dukes vs. The World on Monday. "You saw instances of that in certain drives, and then he disappears and he's not being targeted."

For years, the Atlanta Falcons dealt with a similar situation with All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones. Before the team drafted Calvin Ridley a few seasons ago, Jones was the team's lone real offensive threat, similar to how McLaurin is in Washington right now.

Because of this, Quinn thinks that Washington offensive coordinator Scott Turner should study how Atlanta finds ways to get Jones the ball and replicate some of that with McLaurin.

"Go watch the film of the Atlanta Falcons," Quinn continued. "Watch how many times and how many ways Matt Ryan and Dirk Koetter will try and get Julio Jones the football."

The comparison between the two is not perfect. Jones was a first-round pick in 2011 and has been one of the league's top targets ever since. He also has Matt Ryan throwing to him, a passer with an MVP award under his belt.

McLaurin has turned into a promising young receiver, but he still has a ways to go to climb into the elite category of receivers Jones is in. Haskins is also not close to the quarterback that Ryan is.

Still, despite inconsistent QB play to begin his career, all McLaurin has done is produce.

This past Sunday, McLaurin went up against Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson, a perennial Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer. Despite the tough matchup, McLaurin still notched seven receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown against the four-time All-Pro.

"I just think if you look at the roster and the lack of weapons outside of McLaurin, who you can trust and know is going to make a play for you... even versus Patrick Peterson, one of the best in the game, you have to find ways of moving him around and getting him the football," Quinn said. "Exhaust all efforts."

Entering last offseason, Washington knew they needed to add playmakers on the outside. But after missing out on Amari Cooper in free agency, the team played relatively small for the rest of the signing period, signing a few veterans to short-term deals.

In the draft, Washington added two offensive weapons in running back-receiver hybrid Antonio Gibson and pass-catcher Antonio Gandy-Golden. Gibson has played mainly at running back and showed some promise, but Gandy-Golden has yet to become a factor.

One year later, offensive weapons are still one category Washington still truly lacks. With McLaurin still being Washington's only real threat, Quinn believes there's only one thing the team can do in order to be successful.

"Exhaust all efforts [getting McLaurin the ball]," Quinn said.