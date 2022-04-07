Brady Quinn is ticked Notre Dame scheduled Tennessee State

Count Notre Dame great Brady Quinn among those not on board with the Fighting Irish ending their run of having never played an FCS opponent. Quinn was discussing Notre Dame scheduling Tennessee State on the FOX Sports podcast “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” and he ripped the decision.

You can’t schedule this and go, ‘Well, it’s historic for this reason.’ I get all that. I don’t care about that. This isn’t about equity and all that stuff or trying to say hey, we’re helping out an HBCU school. It’s not about that. It’s about trying to win a National Championship…

This a no win scenario for Notre Dame, no matter what way you go about it. It does not help elevate their program. You’re not winning a recruit for this. You’re not winning in the eyes of the College Football Playoff Committee, or the AP, or whatever else want to talk about recruiting…

It’s just a dramatic departure from what it used to be and it it crushes me to see it. Notre Dame in this instance, when it’s always kind of been something of its own, is now really trying to almost blend in with everyone else. And that hasn’t been their MO.” – Brady Quinn

Personally, I’m not thrilled with the idea of playing an FCS opponent, even if it is a HBCU like Tennessee State is, but I’m missing where this hurts Notre Dame’s resume so badly.

Sure, recruits aren’t going to look at Tennessee State on Notre Dame’s schedule and see it as a reason to play football for the Irish but let’s be real, were any doing that when UMass, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), New Mexico, or plenty of others showed up at Notre Dame Stadium in recent years?

And can we get over the fear of Notre Dame being punished by the committee for this game? I get it, it was fun to make fun of the SEC for their scheduling of FCS opponents and it’s not fun to have to give credit to USC for anything, and this leaves us now doing that, but does anyone in their right mind think Notre Dame playing Tennessee State instead of, say, an even middle-of-the-road MAC team make any difference?

Now is the time I give you the kind reminder that a trip to Clemson as well as home dates with both Ohio State and USC are on Notre Dame’s 2023 schedule as well. Going 11-1 with that slate would make it incredibly difficult to keep Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff, Tennessee State or not.

Again, I’m not dancing in the streets for the fact this happened but I really feel a good chunk of Notre Dame fans have a misunderstanding of games that have been being scheduled for years.

