Brady Quinn said Ohio State coach Ryan Day lacked 'poise' in response to Lou Holtz

Brady Quinn continues to criticize Ohio State coach Ryan Day for his comments after the Buckeyes' 17-14 win against Notre Dame regarding criticisms Lou Holtz made about him and his team.

Appearing on the "Rothman & Ice" radio show on 97.1 The Fan Thursday, the former Notre Dame quarterback and Dublin, Ohio native said he continues to find Day's response unwarranted.

"As a leader, and I was in that position as a quarterback, you got to have poise," Quinn said. "That can be the stuff that maybe you want to exude in the locker room to the team and everyone else. The thing that was odd to me was the first things weren't talking about Kyle McCord. He wasn't talking about their defense. He wasn't talking about the big plays... That was what kind of shocked me, though. In that instance, that's the time you want to call out Lou Holtz? That's the only thing is like it's fine if you have a postgame press conference if you want to talk about it then. Like literally, you just won this big game, one of the tests for you this season. And you don't want to give praise to your athletes? You don't want to give praise to your coaching staff?"

Holtz criticized Day and Ohio State prior to their primetime game against Notre Dame Saturday, saying each opponent that beats Ohio State is "more physical than Ohio State," thinking that the Fighting Irish would take the same approach. He doubled down Tuesday saying "I don't think they'll be a great football team.

Day called out Holtz on NBC saying "everybody's questioning these kids all the time" admitting he was "emotional about this for a reason.

Quinn said the "toughness" is about the running game: how many yards a team rushes for and how many rushing yards are allowed.

" Every single loss that Ohio State has suffered except for one — and that was against Clemson — they have been out-rushed and they have not been able to stop the run," Quinn said. "You can even go back to the Iowa loss, the Purdue loss under coach (Urban) Meyer. Same thing. In those games, they were not the toughest team. And that's not saying they are not every week. it's just that was the reality of it. That was the analysis of what Lou Holtz thought."

Quinn said he would not have followed in the same footsteps as Day if he were in his position.

"If I was in that position as a coach or as a quarterback, I'd be giving praise to all the players, all the coaches, everyone who was a part of that victory as opposed to making it that moment to call out Lou Holtz," Quinn said.

Day and Ohio State are on an off week before the Buckeyes take on Maryland Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. on FOX.

