Brady Quinn on Ryan Day's comments to Lou Holtz after OSU vs. ND: 'It was bizarre'

To former Notre Dame quarterback and Dublin, Ohio native Brady Quinn, Ryan Day's postgame comments toward Lou Holtz after Ohio State's 17-14 win against Notre Dame were "bizarre."

"You're talking about an 86-year-old man," Quinn said Monday on the "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" Fox Sports Radio show. "They had the 1988 national championship team down there on the field, and they were helping to hold coach Holtz up, given his health conditions and everything else."

Prior to the Buckeyes meeting the Fighting Irish, Holtz said "everybody (that) beats (Day), does so because they are more physical than Ohio State. And Day took offense.

"I'd like to know where Lou Holtz is right now," Day said in his postgame interview on NBC. "What he said about our team, what he said about our team, I cannot believe. This is a tough team right here. We're proud to be from Ohio and it's always been Ohio against the world. And it will continue to be Ohio against the world. But I tell you: I love those kids and we have a tough team."

Quinn said he didn't understand Day's priorities immediately after the Buckeyes' fourth win of the season.

"Where's that emotion after the last two years against Michigan?" Quinn said. "Did Lou Holtz say anything that wasn't true about those previous losses? There wasn't anything that he said that wasn't true. It was for TV, he's an 86-year-old man. This came off, to me, as Ryan Day looking just bizarre for taking this emotional response after a big win.

"Like that's your first words? You don't talk about your team, your players, anything that stood out to you? You had a quarterback you had to name as the starter because of how inconsistent it looked through camp and early in the season. You don't want to say, 'What about Kyle McCord and the job he did?' What about our defense? What about TreVeyon (Henderson)? That's the angle you took?

"To me, I took a step back. We're a part of the Ohio State-Michigan game every year, and I haven't seen that type of emotion -- granted after a loss. But that's where you want to save all your energy and emotion for. To go off on an 86-year-old coach that's no longer a part of it anymore? You trying to find him in a bar like you are trying to beat him up because of what he said? It was bizarre. It was so odd to me, man."

While he credited Ohio State and quarterback Kyle McCord for the final drive to seal the win against Notre Dame, finding a way to make plays when they needed to, Quinn said "Ohio State was not the better team" against Notre Dame Saturday, which failed to make multiple plays to secure a win, including two plays where the Fighting Irish did not have 11 players on the field to stop the Buckeyes at the goal line.

No. 11 Notre Dame will take on No. 17 Duke Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Ohio State is on its off week before hosting Maryland at noon Oct. 7.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Brady Quinn found Ryan Day response to Lou Holtz bizarre