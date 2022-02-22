Brady Quinn puts NFL on blast for combine rules

Brady Quinn is among the greatest to ever play quarterback at Notre Dame and is now making his living talking sports, specifically football, for a living.

Quinn, who now works with Fox Sports both as a television analyst and radio host ripped the NFL for how they tried to force a few strict and questionable rules at the upcoming NFL combine.

“The NFL tried to profit off of these young men who haven’t signed a contract yet, who haven’t been drafted yet and you’re asking them to show up, shut up and follow your rules. It was so stupid on the part of the NFL, and it’s shocking when you consider how powerful the NFL is, that they could have an event like this where they could lack any foresight into understanding what was going to happen.

So the good thing is, the agents stood up for the players, as they should. And now you got the NFLPA who actually back the agents, which we haven’t seen in over a decade… So that is the one shining light aside from the fact that we now get the normal combine that I think we all hoped for. It’s the fact that the NFLPA and the agents maybe have struck a common chord and can start working together moving forward.”

– Brady Quinn

The NFL doing just about anything for a profit shouldn’t really be a shock anymore yet I keep feeling surprised whenever something like this comes out, too.

