Brady Quinn on the Lions: ‘I love everything they’ve done this offseason’

The Detroit Lions aren’t content with just standing their ground after a breakthrough season that resulted in a trip to the NFC Championship Game. Count FOX Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn among those who really appreciate the forward-looking drive from Detroit this offseason.

In a recent appearance on Woodward Sports, Quinn talked up the Lions chances in 2024. One of the big focuses was taking care of needs both on and off the field.

“They had to address some of their defensive issues and they did that,” Quinn told host Braylon Edwards. “In particular, in the secondary. So that’s been shored up. Yes, you have some young players, but I think they can step up right away and be Day 1 starters for (Detroit).”

Quinn continued,

“I think the thing that I love the most is really about Brad Holmes and what he did, Dan Campbell and what they did, was the business.”

After listing off the Dallas Cowboys and all their unfinished offseason business in terms of extensions and long-term security, the contrast was made with how much the Lions accomplished: extending Campbell and Holmes as well as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Jared Goff.

“You don’t have distractions. You don’t have any of those things to be concerned about. Guys not being there, guys worried about the business side of it,” Quinn enthused. “I love that. I love that Detroit is like, we’re in this window of success — let’s go for it.”

Quinn also astutely noted the smart side effect of getting everything done.

“By the way, you save money that way.”

Or, as the longtime FOX Sports broadcaster summarized,

“I love everything they’ve done this offseason.”

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire