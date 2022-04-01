Brady Quinn’s expectations for Notre Dame in Marcus Freeman’s first year

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is one of the best in the game as he’s won a Super Bowl, appeared in another, and never had a losing season despite being in charge since the 2007 season. Tomlin often says “the standard is the standard” in terms of what his expectations for the Steelers are.

When you’re talking about a team who has won six Super Bowls its obvious what that standard is.

Although his standard wasn’t quite as high for Notre Dame when asked about it earlier this week, former Fighting Irish quarterback Brady Quinn had a very similar response to what his expectations are in Marcus Freeman‘s first season as head coach.

“Well, I think it’s really a standard that’s been set when he first got there as one year as a defensive coordinator before he got elevated to head coach,” the two-time Heisman Trophy finalist said, “It’s double digit wins. It’s trying to go to the College Football Playoff (CFP). They’ve now been in the hunt for that over the past five years. That’s what the expectation is. That’s the standard now.” – Brady Quinn

Quinn, who was appearing on CBS Sports also discussed the good (ability to run) and bad (turnovers) in breaking down what Tyler Buchner brings to the table as well. You can hear the full interview here.

