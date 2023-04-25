Brady Prieskorn, 4-star TE from Rochester Adams, picks Michigan football for 2024

Michigan football continued its momentum on the recruiting trail Tuesday with a commitment from Rochester Adams tight end Brady Prieskorn.

Prieskorn, the No. 2 player in Michigan in the class of 2024 per 247 Sports' composite rankings, is also No. 56 in the country. He chose the Wolverines over a host of Power Five contenders, including Alabama, Georgia, Miami (Florida), Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end had 24 catches for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and is the 13th commitment in the Wolverines' 2024 class, ranked No. 3 by 247 Sports behind only Ohio State and Georgia.

Rochester Adams wide receiver Brady Prieskorn (22) makes a catch against West Bloomfield during the second half Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Rochester Adams High School in Rochester Hills.

The third top-100 commit to pledge to U-M in the cycle, Prieskorn is also the second tight end to commit to coach Grant Newsome; four-star recruit Hogan Hansen, a top-200 prospect in his own right, committed to U-M back in December.

Prieskorn is a physical mismatch, with enough speed to outrun linebackers and more than enough size to present problems for defensive backs.

"He’s loved by everybody because he hasn’t been changed by any of the things that have happened to him the last two years, which is so difficult," Tony Patritto, his high school coach, told the Free Press last fall. "That humility for four- or five-star kids is rare these days, you just don’t see it anymore.

"He's as good as they get."

