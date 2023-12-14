Brady Pretzlaff decommits from Minnesota; a timeline of his recruiting

GAYLORD ― The whirlwind of college football recruiting has made its way to Gaylord, Mich.

The star of Gaylord football's recent rise, Brady Pretzlaff, is seeing his recruiting ramp up in the final stretch before the early signing period begins on Wednesday, Dec. 20. Pretzlaff had been committed to the University of Minnesota, but recently took to social media to announce he would be reopening his recruitment.

Want to find out how he got here? Take a look at his recruiting timeline:

Fall 2020; Pretzlaff makes varsity, starts recruiting process

Pretzlaff had always been one of the better players on the football field growing, and his talents were quickly identified by coaches when he moved to Gaylord in 2019. When he made the varsity team in his freshman season the following fall, it showed him the type of future he could have in football if he put his efforts into trying to make it to the next level.

"That was an accomplishment I was proud of at the time that kind of made me think 'okay, maybe I have to take this a little more seriously,'" said Pretzlaff.

Like many young football players in Northern Michigan, the recruiting process started with him reaching out to coaches and attending camps. Soon, however, that would turn around.

Summer/Fall 2021; MSU camp, visit

The first Division I school to show interest was Michigan State University. After Pretzlaff attended a camp in June of 2022, he got an invite back to East Lansing in November of that year for the MSU vs. Maryland game.

While showing some initial interest, the coaching staff did not offer him a scholarship at the time.

Had a great visit yesterday. Go Green!! pic.twitter.com/ElhpUPbjv3 — Brady Pretzlaff (@brady_pretzlaff) November 14, 2021

April 23, 2022; Pretzlaff receives first offer from CMU

Pretslaff took the first big step in his recruiting process in late April of 2022, attending a camp at Central Michigan University before receiving his first official offer days later.

This cemented Pretzlaff in the Division I FBS level of recruiting, but the next developments would take things a step further.

Sept. 17, 2022; Pretzlaff visits Wisconsin

The fall of 2022 was where Pretzlaff's initial recruiting journey really picked up, with an invite to Madison, Wisc. marking his first out-of-state visit and boosting his name in Big Ten ranks.

Wisconsin would go through a tumultuous season, firing head coach Paul Chryst five games into the year before handing the team over to Jim Leonhard. Still, the staff stayed in constant contact with the Pretzlaff family, making the Badgers an early favorite to land the four-star LB.

Oct. 15, 2022; Illinois gives Pretzlaff first Big Ten offer

Pretzlaff would spend the rest of the fall visiting various schools across the midwest, including Michigan State, Purdue, Cincinnati and Wisconsin (for a second time). Then, he took another step forward during his Oct. 15 trip to Champaign, Ill. as he left with his first Big Ten offer.

"We played Gladstone the night before, so he and I drive down to Champaign at like, I don't know, 6 a.m.?" said Brady's dad Jeff Pretzlaff. "We thought okay, this is going to be whatever. Then they call you back and you're meeting with Coach (Bret) Bielema, and then all of a sudden, you're getting an offer. It was like, out of the blue."

Nov. 2022; Gaylord wraps season 6-4, Pretzlaff earns All-State honors

The first step in Gaylord's return to prominence in the Big North was the 2022 season, where a stout Gaylord defense, led by Pretzlaff, helped guide Gaylord to the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Pretzlaff earned AP All-State honors after the season after posting 115 tackles and two interceptions.

Jan. 16, 2023; Pretzlaff visits Minnesota

Pretzlaff took one postseason visit following his junior season, attending Minnesota's junior day on Monday, Jan. 16.

Jan. 19, 2023; Pretzlaff commits to Minnesota

A few days after returning to Gaylord, Pretzlaff was speaking with then-Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi when he officially received his Minnesota offer. Shortly after that, his decision was made, committing to the Golden Gophers just 21 minutes after receiving his scholarship offer.

"I got the chance to see the culture that coach (PJ) Fleck has put in. Coming from a program that hasn't been the best in the past and seen some not-so-great culture, that was really important to me," said Pretzlaff.

April 18, 2023; Stanford offers Pretzlaff

That spring, Pretzlaff picked up an offer from Stanford but stayed firmly committed to the Golden Gophers.

Sept. 8, 2023; MSU offers Pretzlaff

Pretzlaff stayed locked in with Minnesota throughout 2023, even speeding up his school process to graduate early and move to Minneapolis in January to early enroll.

The first sign that he might entertain offers came in early September of his senior year when he finally received an offer from Michigan State after years of mutual interest. Still, he remained locked in at Minnesota for the time being.

Oct. 13, 2023; Minnesota DC Joe Rossi visits Gaylord

Pretzlaff and Gaylord played the biggest game of their regular season in mid-October, hosting the defending (and future back-to-back) Division 7 state champions, Jackson Lumen Christi.

Gaylord pulled out a thrilling 24-21 win, and then-Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi made the trip to Northern Michigan to watch from the sidelines.

Nov. 2023; Gaylord wraps fairytale season in regional finals

Pretzlaff led Gaylord all the way to the D3 regional finals, losing to the eventual state champions, Forest Hills Central.

Gaylord put together perhaps the best season in school history in 2023, going 9-0 in the regular season, winning the first district title and outright conference title since 2002 and defeating their rivals from Petoskey, twice.

Pretzlaff wrapped his season with 126 tackles and eight sacks, earning spots on both the MHFCA and AP all-state lists.

Dec. 1, 2023; Pretzlaff reoffered by new MSU staff

Shortly following new MSU head coach Jonathan Smith's arrival in East Lansing, he was quickly on the recruiting trail. That included following up with some of MSU's previously offered prospects, and that included Pretzlaff.

Under the previous regime, MSU showed somewhat feigning interest, not offering Pretzlaff until the need at linebacker was imminent. Under Coach Smith, that flipped pretty quickly as Pretzlaff became one of the new staff's top targets.

Dec. 6, 2023; Michigan offers Pretzlaff

Blessed to receive an opportunity to play for the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/niPeDZ4ROW — Brady Pretzlaff (@brady_pretzlaff) December 6, 2023

Perhaps the biggest twist came on Dec. 6, when college football's No. 1 ranked team, Michigan, came in to offer Pretzlaff after very little communication between the school and Pretzlaff prior. He does not plan to visit Ann Arbor.

Dec. 9, 2023; Pretzlaff visits MSU with group of top targets

MSU's first big recruiting weekend under its new coaching staff included some of its top targets, including Oregon State transfer Aidan Chiles and four-star River Rouge wideout Nick Marsh.

Pretzlaff was a part of that group, and slowly but surely, most of those on that visit have started to pledge their commitments to MSU. Shortly after, national recruiting experts started filing predictions for MSU to flip Pretzlaff.

Dec. 11, 2023; Joe Rossi is hired as MSU DC

Then, maybe the most impactful decision in Pretzlaff's process came on Monday, Dec. 11 when it was announced that MSU would be hiring Minnesota's defensive coordinator, Joe Rossi.

As one of the primary recruiters for Minnesota, the move really put Pretzlaff's commitment into question.

Dec. 13, 2023; Pretzlaff decommits from Minnesota

In short order, Pretzlaff announced he would be reopening his recruitment, with a decision to come on National Signing Day, Wednesday, Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Gaylord football's Brady Pretzlaff decommits from Minnesota