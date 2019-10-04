Brady offers up lukewarm endorsement of young wideouts: 'Those guys are trying'

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady was pretty open about how much he trusts young receivers when he spoke to WEEI's Greg Hill Show earlier this week.

"We've had a lot of young players over the years try to come into our offense. It's a challenging position in our offense because there's a lot that's put on receivers. Young players, it's hard to count on. There's been not a lot of young players that have had major contributions in our offense. That's just the reality at that position.

"We have a high level of communication, a high level of detail. I think sometimes it takes guys a few years to understand it."

That's not exactly a resounding endorsement for the young receivers currently on the roster (undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski) or the one who could be joining the roster in a few weeks (first-round pick N'Keal Harry, on injured reserve).

Brady isn't wrong. But he might need some of those younger players because the Patriots are currently helping both Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon work through injuries. And with the tight end position not factoring much into the Patriots offense through the season's first month, receiver-heavy sets have been among their most efficient.

I asked Brady if he'll have to trust younger guys with two of his top weapons hurting.

"I gotta do the best I can do," he said. "Those guys are trying. They're young. I was young. I was trying once, too. I just didn't have to play my first year so it's a little different."

Meyers (60 snaps) has been worked into the offense more frequently than Olszewski (8) at this point. He's seen time in Patriots 11-personnel groupings when Edelman or Gordon has missed time. He's also been the No. 4 option when the Patriots have turned to their 10-personnel groupings (one back, no tight ends, four wideouts). That less-frequently used personnel package is actually one of New England's most productive. They've only used it 24 times this season -- several of which came with Antonio Brown on the field in Week 2 -- but the Patriots are averaging 9.2 yards per attempt in that grouping.

Whether the Patriots opt to go with more four-receiver looks or whether they opt to give Edelman and Gordon breaks as they heal, Meyers could end up being more involved.

He said on Friday that he's ready if that's the case.

"I'd definitely be ready," he said. "I prepare every day like I'm going in, regardless of what the injury report says or doesn't say, I'm gonna always be ready . . .

"Once I get that trust and I get comfortable being in the offense, I think I'll be ready to go."

Trust is a funny thing with Brady. It can be hard to establish as a young player. The reps with Brady for someone like Meyers -- who wasn't drafted and worked with reserves for large chunks of the spring and summer -- are few and far between. It's an uphill climb.

When the reps do come, as they have for Meyers as he's cracked the game-day roster in three of the last four weeks, it's a little easier to see where you stand with the quarterback. Maybe not the coaching staff, but with the quarterback.

"I wouldn't say they tell you if you're doing good or doing bad," Meyers said. "They address what's happening at the time. If you made a good play, 'Good play.' That's Tom.

"With coaches, you'll probably only know when you're doing bad. If they're not saying something to you, you assume you're doing well. But with Tom if you make a good play, he'll let you know. And if not, he'll let you know. At the end of the day you'll know how he feels about something you did. It helps me learn, helps me know what I'm doing right. I appreciate the feedback he gives me. I just try to soak it all up."

Whether or not that feedback translates to more production -- particularly when the team's top two receivers are banged-up -- remains to be seen. But based on what we've heard from Brady, Meyers, Olszewski and any other young receiver that crosses Brady's path will have a ways to go before he's fully trusted.

Asked if there was anything he could do to reverse the trend of young receivers not being able to contribute much production, Brady's answer was telling.

"I think one thing we talk about here is just doing our job," Brady said. "I can do what I can do. Every one player can do what they can do. I can't do anything for anyone else. They can't do anything for me. A lot of it is just trust, just trying to communicate trust and communication.

"I've always said the best teammates are the ones I have to think about the least. I don't want to expend my mental energy on things that aren't really my job."

If the Patriots want to manage Gordon and Edelman, working with younger receivers like Meyers might end up being a more significant chunk of Brady's job. Like it or not.

