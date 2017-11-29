Brady missing from the start of practice after rough go vs. Dolphins

Tom Brady was not at the start of Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium, but a couple of key offensive players were.

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady took eight hits on Sunday, and the Dolphins seemed to get their money's worth on each.

Those apparently took a toll on the Patriots quarterback, who told WEEI on Monday that he was "a little sore" following the game, because Brady was not present for the start of Wednesday's practice at Gillette Stadium. Brady also missed the first practice of the week last week with an Achilles injury. He was removed from the injury report by week's end and was a full-go for the Dolphins game.

MORE PATRIOTS:

Story Continues

Joining Brady as absentees at the fully-padded session Wednesday were Marcus Cannon and LaAdrian Waddle. Cannon has not practiced since leaving a Week 8 contest against the Chargers with an ankle injury. Waddle left Sunday's game with an ankle issue and was not sure of the extent of the injury before leaving the locker room Sunday night.

Both Chris Hogan and Trevor Reilly were not on the practice fields for the early portion of practice, but as media members were leaving the availability period behind Gillette Stadium, Reilly and Hogan emerged from the tunnel and walked toward the field with helmets in hand. We'll see on the injury report released later today whether or not they were practice participants.

David Andrews returned to practice for the first time since working out at the Air Force Academy two weeks ago. He came down with an illness in Colorado and missed games against the Raiders and Dolphins.

Trey Flowers and Kyle Van Noy, both of whom left Sunday's game with injuries in the second half, were back at practice Wednesday. Flowers said after the game that he felt OK.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE