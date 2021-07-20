Brady jokes about Bucs' Super Bowl season, 2020 election

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the White House Tuesday to celebrate their Super Bowl win with President Joe Biden. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady used the opportunity to joke about his team's season and the 2020 Presidential Election. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

