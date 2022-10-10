Brady on Jarrett's roughing-the-passer call: 'I don't throw the flags'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett's roughing-the-passer call saying I don't throw the flags.
Speculation that referees favor the quarterback great just got fresh reinforcement.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
