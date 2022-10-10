Brady on Jarrett's roughing-the-passer call: 'I don't throw the flags'

The Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year in quarterback Devin Leary of No. 14 North Carolina State was knocked from Saturday night's game against Florida State with an injury. Leary took a hard hit to his right shoulder and arm area from FSU's Joshua Farmer as he tried to deliver the ball downfield. Leary immediately grabbed at his right arm as he was down with Farmer being flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty with 4:59 left in the third quarter.