Brady Hoke retiring: Former Michigan head coach, assistant done after 2023 season with SDSU

San Diego State announced Monday that current head coach and former Michigan coach Brady Hoke is retiring at the end of the 2023 season.

"I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State," Hoke said in a statement. "I am grateful to all the great student-athletes I've had the chance to work with, molding them into men, husbands, fathers and pillars in the community. I will always cherish my time leading this program. I'd also like to thank the wonderful staff I've worked with and wish them the best in the future."

Hoke served as an assistant coach at Grand Valley State, Western Michigan, Toledo and Oregon State before he was hired as a defensive end coach at Michigan in 1995. Hoke coached at Michigan as defensive end coach (and later defensive line coach) until 2001, before he was elevated to associate head coach in 2002.

Here's what you need to know about his career head coaching record, including his time with Michigan:

Brady Hoke head coaching record

Head coaching record: 104-90

Ball State record: 34-38 (27-20 MAC)

San Diego State record (2009-10): 13-12 (7-9 MWC)

Michigan record: 31-20 (18-14 Big Ten)

Tennessee: 0-2 (0-2 SEC)*

San Diego State (2020-present): 39-30 (24-19 MWC)

* Interim coach

As of Hoke's announcement that he will retire, his head coaching record is 104-90.

Following his stint at Michigan, Hoke was hired to coach Ball State, whom he led to a 34-38 record (including a 12-1 mark in 2008 that saw the teams' first-ever ranking in the AP Top 25). It was his final season before his first tenure coaching San Diego State.

Hoke coached the Aztecs to a combined 13-12 record in 2009 and '10, including a 9-4 mark in 2010 that featured a victory in the Poinsettia Bowl. It was the teams' first nine-win season since 1977 and its first bowl game since 1998. After the 2010 season, he was hired to return to Michigan as head coach.

Brady Hoke record at Michigan

Hoke's tenure at Michigan started off promising, leading the Wolverines to an 11-2 record in 2011, his first season, including a victory over Ohio State, the program's first since 2003. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. But soon, the Wolverines began to decline: The team made bowl games in his next two seasons but went 8-5 and then 7-6, followed by a 5-7 season in his final year.

Hoke went 31-20 and 18-14 in the Big Ten in his four seasons at Michigan before he was fired after the 2014 season. Jim Harbaugh was Hoke's immediate successor, and has coached the team since the 2015 season.

Hoke has been at San Diego State since 2020, his second tenure as coach of the Aztecs. San Diego State is 3-7 this season and 39-30 in his second tenure overall, which includes a 12-2 mark in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Former Michigan coach Brady Hoke retiring after college football season