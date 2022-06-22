Brady Hoke: Daniel Bellinger will bring unparalleled toughness to Giants

When the New York Giants selected tight end Daniel Bellinger in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, many felt it was a bit of a reach. That was a common theme for most of the team’s mid-round picks.

However, throughout OTAs and minicamp, it quickly became apparent what the Giants saw in Bellinger. Not only was he studious, intelligent and sound as a blocker, he also possesses solid hands and quickly developed as a receiver.

Bellinger is also tough as nails, which is why Brady Hoke originally tried to recruit him as a defensive player.

“I think No. 1, his toughness,” Hoke told The Giants Huddle podcast. “We pride ourselves about being tough and physical as a football team on both sides of the ball and the kicking game.

“I tried recruiting him on the defensive side of the ball — part of that was the toughness that he has, his skillset as far as fundamentally and [the] techniques of blocking at the point of attack. We were a Big 12 personnel team, and he fit everything we needed from him, whether it be on the line or off the line.”

Hoke believes that Bellinger is just now scratching the surface of his receiving ability. At 6-foot-5 and 253 pounds, he’s a big target and his toughness gives him an added edge.

“No. 1, it comes down to competitiveness and the competitor running correct routes, your release from the line of scrimmage,” said Hoke. “I think all of those things are things that goes back to Dan and Dan’s No. 1 leadership, his expectations and standards, that he has for himself. I’ve been coaching for a long time, and he’s one of those guys that you wish you had more of them over the years…

“He’s a competitor. He’s going to be physical. He’s going to have a mindset that those 50-50 balls, whatever you want to call them, he’s going to fight like hell to come down with the football.”

The Giants are thin at tight end and could really benefit from Bellinger’s potential emergence. He appears to be the odds-on favorite to start the season and is poised to contribute in a number of ways.

